Trump confirms Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is dead

By Jon Haworth, Jack Moore, and Nadine El-Bawab

Last Updated: February 28, 2026, 2:44 PM MST

President Donald Trump has confirmed that Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the joint U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran.

"Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead. This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS," Trump said in a post on social media.

"This is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their Country. We are hearing that many of their IRGC, Military, and other Security and Police Forces, no longer want to fight, and are looking for Immunity from us," Trump added.