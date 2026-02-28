US working to ‘dismantle the Iranian regime’s security apparatus,’ CENTCOM says

ByJon Haworth, Jack Moore, and Nadine El-Bawab

Last Updated: February 28, 2026, 11:56 AM MST

The U.S. and partners began the joint attack on Iran at 1:15 am ET to "dismantle the Iranian regime’s security apparatus, prioritizing locations that posed an imminent threat," U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in its first statement since the attacks on Iran began.

The attack targets include "Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps command and control facilities, Iranian air defense capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and military airfields," CENTCOM said in its statement.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) commenced Operation Epic Fury, Feb. 28, 2026.U.S. Central Command

“The President ordered bold action, and our brave Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Guardians, and Coast Guardsmen are answering the call,” CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper said in the statement.

U.S. military assets in the Middle East.ABC News

"There have been no reports of American fatalities or combat-related injuries," and "damage to U.S. installations was minimal and has not impacted operations," according to CENTCOM.