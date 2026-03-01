Aaron Jones to be traded or cut from Vikings, ESPN reports

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- ESPN is reporting that Aaron Jones, running back for the Minnesota Vikings, along with defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, are planned to be released later this month barring a trade, according to ESPN sources.

The network says this move comes as the Vikings work on their salary cap deficit and will reportedly save the team $18.65 million dollars in cap space.

Jones spent two seasons with the Vikings after being with the Green Bay Packers during his first seven years in the NFL.

Jones is a former UTEP football player and is a founder of the AA All The Way Foundation, which was created to support children and families including those in the Borderland.