ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Record warmth continues Into Tuesday; Fire danger increasing

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Record warmth continues across the Borderland as we head into the first week of March.

The National Weather Service says temperatures will run about 15 to 20 degrees above normal through Tuesday, with highs remaining near record levels both Sunday and Monday.

While conditions stay dry with only a few high clouds at times, breezy afternoons are expected Tuesday and Thursday. Winds could increase to 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 35 mph, which may elevate fire weather concerns.

Forecasters say fire conditions could approach near-critical levels during the workweek due to continued dry air and above-normal warmth.

A weak front is expected later in the week, bringing slightly cooler temperatures into next weekend — though highs will still remain above average.

Rain chances remain minimal till Sunday of next week.