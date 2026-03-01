El Paso Police ask for help locating missing man

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is asking for help in locating 54-year-old Robert Droge, who suffers from Dementia, Schizophrenia and IDD.

Officials say Droge last seen at 3504 East Glen Dr., El Paso, TX, 79936 on March 1, 2026, around 1:47 pm after leaving from a backyard.

Droge is believed to be on foot wearing a white and black beanie with a puffer ball, gray t-shirt, gray and blue basketball shorts, white shoes and utilizing a walker, according to EPPD.

Police also say Drodge is also missing the pinky finger and ring finger from his left hand and also has a tear drop tattoo on his face. Drodge is 5’08” around 200 lbs, has brown eyes, and gray hair.

Officials ask to contact the on duty C.A.P supervisor via Non Emergency 915-832-4400 if Drodge is found.