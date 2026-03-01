EPPD to increase patrols, citing recent international events

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) released in a statement on social media stating that the department is monitoring recent international events and as a precaution will be increasing patrols.

EPPD says that there is no known or credible threats to the City of El Paso.

Officials say the increase in patrol will be throughout the city, with an increased visual presence in areas that could potentially be a target.

"We remain committed to transparency and will provide updates if necessary. The safety and security of our residents, visitors, and community partners continue to be our top priority," EPPD says on a social media post.