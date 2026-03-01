Governor Greg Abbott releases statement on deadly Austin shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott today released the following statement on the attack in Austin that occurred early Sunday morning that left three dead and fourteen others wounded:

“Texas mourns with the families and loved ones of those who were horrifically killed in last night’s attack in Austin,” said Governor Abbott. “Cecilia and I pray for them, and we pray for the swift recovery of those who were injured. I have been in contact with Mayor Watson and DPS Director Martin and have offered the full support of the State of Texas to ensure all assistance and resources are deployed.

“This act of violence will not define us, nor will it shake the resolve of Texans. To anyone who thinks about using the current conflict in the Middle East to threaten Texans or our critical infrastructure, understand this clearly: Texas will respond with decisive and overwhelming force to protect our state.

“Yesterday I directed the Texas Military Department to activate service members under Operation Fury Shield to work alongside state and federal partners to safeguard our communities and critical infrastructure. Patrols have been increased at vital energy facilities, ports, and along our border. We have bolstered cybersecurity personnel and deployed unmanned aerial surveillance to monitor and protect critical infrastructure sites.

“I also directed the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas National Guard to intensify patrols and surveillance. Texas is relentlessly working with our federal partners to ensure every necessary resource is deployed to defend our communities.

“And today, I directed the DPS to increase patrols and add law enforcement personnel in the 6th Street District in downtown Austin during weekends. We must ensure enough boots on the ground to discourage criminal activity.

“Texans are strong. We will not be intimidated, and we will not be terrorized. We will defend our state without hesitation.”