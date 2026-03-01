Iran live updates: 3 US service members killed, 5 wounded, CENTCOM says

ByJon Haworth, Jack Moore, Nadine El-Bawab, and David Brennan

Last Updated: March 1, 2026, 8:04 AM MST

Three U.S. service members were killed and five were "seriously wounded" as part of the attacks on Iran, according to U.S. Central Command.

"As of 9:30 am ET, March 1, three U.S. service members have been killed in action and five are seriously wounded as part of Operation Epic Fury," CENTCOM announced Sunday morning in a post on X.

"Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions — and are in the process of being returned to duty," the post continued. "Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing."

Identifies of the service members killed are being withheld "until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified," CENTCOM said, adding that "the situation is fluid."