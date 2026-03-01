Multiple agencies put out structure fire in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA)- The Socorro Fire Department (SFD) posted on social media that multiple agencies worked together in order to put out a structure fire in Socorro.

Officials say the fire happened early Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Morocco Cir and N Moon Rd.

The fire was originally reported as a vehicle fire but was upgraded to a structure fire which, according to SFD, was threatening two nearby homes.

Crews form Ysleta del Sur pueblo FD, Horizon FD, and San Elizario FD also responded to the fire, according to SFD.

No injuries were reported and the damage was limited only to the outsides of the homes due to what SFD says was a coordinated and aggressive response.