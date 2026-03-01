Structure fire reported in Montana Vista

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Officials with the Montana Vista Fire Department has confirmed crews are responding to a structure fire in the Montana Vista area.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) has confirmed that deputies are on scene as well.

A spokeswoman with EPCSO told ABC-7 the fire was reported at 1:20 p.m. and there are no injuries reported.

The Sheriff's office is asking for the public to avoid this area.

ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the fire and will provide any updates once information becomes available.