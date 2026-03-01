Three inmates allegedly attack employees at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)- According to court documents obtained by ABC-7, Cody Ruiz, James Ibarra-Garcia, Casz Curtis Abeita are facing multiple charges are allegedly attacking employees at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility.

Court documents reveal that Correctional Sergeant Braden Foremaster and Correctional Officer Aaron Villegas-Fierro were attacked at the facility on Feb. 23, at about 2:40 p.m.

According to court documents, Ruiz, Ibarra-Garcia, and Abieta were in the facility's recreational area and accused of being disruptive to the personnel holding a meeting nearby.

Their recreational time was suspended for causing the disruption and that's when court documents say Ruiz attacked Sgt. Foremaster, as he was attempting to remove him from the recreation area. Abeita and Ibarra-Garcia joined in attacking Sgt. Foremaster. When Officer Villegas-Fierro attempted to stop the inmates, Ruiz proceeded to attack Officer Villegas-Fierro.

Court documents say Sgt. Foremaster suffered a broken jaw on both sides, a lacerated lip and multiple cuts to his head. Sgt. Foremaster was taken to a hospital in Las Cruces but then airlifted to a hospital in El Paso, Texas. Villegas-Fierro was taken to a hospital in Las Cruces for minor injuries.

Ruiz is facing two counts of Aggravated Battery Upon A Peace Officer (Great Bodily Harm), two counts of Assault by a Prisoner (Great Bodily Harm), one count of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Battery Upon a Peace Officer (Great Bodily Harm), and one count of Assisting in the Assault Upon a Peace Officer.

Ibarra-Garcia faces one count of Aggravated Battery Upon A Peace Officer (Great Bodily Harm), one count of Assault by a Prisoner (Great Bodily Harm), one count of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Battery Upon a Peace Officer (Great Bodily Harm), and one count of Assisting in the Assault Upon a Peace Officer.

Abeita faces one count of Aggravated Battery Upon A Peace Officer (Great Bodily Harm), one count of Assault by a Prisoner (Great Bodily Harm), one count of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Battery Upon a Peace Officer (Great Bodily Harm), and one count of Assisting in the Assault Upon a Peace Officer.