Trump says 9 Iranian naval ships ‘destroyed and sunk’

ByJon Haworth, Jack Moore, Nadine El-Bawab, and David Brennan

Last Updated: March 1, 2026, 11:02 AM MST

President Donald Trump claimed on Sunday that U.S. military forces "destroyed and sunk" nine Iranian naval ships and that Iran's naval headquarters had also sustained major damage since strikes against the country began on Saturday.

"I have just been informed that we have destroyed and sunk 9 Iranian Naval Ships, some of them relatively large and important," Trump said in a social media post. "We are going after the rest -- they will soon be floating at the bottom of the sea, also!"

President Donald Trump and his team momintor U.S. strikes in Iran, on Feb. 28, 2026.The White House

The president said Iran's Naval Headquarters was also attacked, adding, "We largely destroyed their Naval Headquarters. Other than that, their Navy is doing very well!"

Earlier Sunday, U.S. Central Command said in an online post that "an Iranian Jamaran-class corvette was struck by U.S. forces during the start of Operation Epic Fury. The ship is currently sinking to the bottom of the Gulf of Oman at a Chah Bahar pier."

