Trump says there will ‘likely’ be more US casualties amid Iran operation

By Jon Haworth, Jack Moore, Nadine El-Bawab, and David Brennan

Last Updated: March 1, 2026, 3:13 PM MST

As President Donald Trump departed for Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, he posted a video on social media acknowledging for the first time on camera the death of three U.S. troops killed during the U.S. operation against Iran over the weekend.

The president said he was sending “our immense love and eternal gratitude to the families of the fallen” before warning that more U.S. troops will “likely” be killed as the operation rages on.

“Earlier today, CENTCOM shared the news that three U.S. military service members have been killed in action. As one nation, we grieve for the true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, even as we continue the righteous mission for which they gave their lives, we pray for the full recovery of the wounded and send our immense love and eternal gratitude to the families of the fallen,” Trump said.

President Donald Trump speaks to announce that the U.S. had begun "major combat operations" in Iran, on the day Israel and the U.S. conducted strikes on Iran, Feb. 28, 2026.The White House

“And sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That's the way it is -- likely be more, but we'll do everything possible. But that won't be the case. But America will avenge their deaths and deliver the most punishing blow to the terrorists who have waged war against, basically, civilization,” Trump added.

Trump started the speech by touting the nine Iranian naval vessels he said were sunk, and said, for the first time on camera, that the Ayatollah was dead. The president also said that “the entire military command is gone” in Iran.

Later in the speech, Trump warned that those who did not surrender would face “certain death.”

-ABC News' Meghan Mistry, Nicholas Kerr, Fritz Farrow and Selina Wang