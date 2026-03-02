A dog named Blackie helps rescue kittens

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A small black dog has been keeping Border Patrol and U.S. Customs agents company by the river in Downtown El Paso. His name is Blackie.

After becoming an icon to those he walked beside, he trusted them enough to ask for their help.

One day Blackie brang a kitten from the riverbed to the agents, asking them to save it. The Border Patrol and U.S. Customs agents contacted Pawsitive Rescuers.



Karen Washington, the organization’s president, explained that where there is one kitten there are usually more.

One of the agents searched along the riverbank and found the rest of the litter.

“I've never seen this in 23 years of rescuing,” said Karen Washington told ABC-7 during an interview. “He’s a special boy.”

Yesterday, Washington told ABC-7 that with the help of the Border Patrol and U.S. Customs agents, the team was able to capture Blackie.

Today he receives his first bath in a long time and his first round of vaccines as he begins his journey to find a forever home.