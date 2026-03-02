Agencies meet in Las Cruces to improve severe weather warnings

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — Emergency officials across the Borderland gathered at the Dona Ana County Government Center for the 4th Annual Earth, Wind & Fire Integrated Warning Team Workshop.

The workshop brings together the National Weather Service, emergency managers, local leaders, and media partners to strengthen how severe weather warnings are communicated to the public.

From wildfire danger and high winds to flash flooding and dust storms, organizers focused on improving coordination before and during emergencies. Officials say seamless communication — from Doppler radar tracking to alerts sent to mobile phones — plays a critical role in protecting lives and property.

The Borderland faces unique weather challenges, and leaders emphasized the importance of reaching all communities, including rural and vulnerable populations.

Residents are encouraged to keep emergency alerts turned on, have multiple ways to receive warnings, and prepare ahead of severe weather events.

StormTrack Weather Team here ABC-7 will continue providing real-time updates during watches and warnings across the region.