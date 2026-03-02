Skip to Content
US embassy in Saudi Arabia struck by Iranian drones: US officials

Published 6:25 PM

By Jon Haworth, Jack Moore, Nadine El-Bawab, David Brennan, Kevin Shalvey, and Meredith Deliso

Last Updated: March 2, 2026, 6:07 PM MST

The U.S. embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has been struck by two Iranian drones, according to two U.S. officials and initial estimates from the Saudi Ministry of Defense.

The embassy was relatively empty given the overnight hours and no one is believed to have been injured -- but there is still believed to be an ongoing threat to the embassy, the U.S. officials said.

The strikes resulted in "limited fire and minor damage to the building," a spokesperson for the Saudi Ministry of Defense said.

The State Department also issued an alert advising Americans in Saudi Arabia to shelter in place immediately.

This is the second U.S. embassy to sustain damage in an Iranian drone strike, following Kuwait on Monday.

-ABC News' Shannon K. Kingston

ABC News

