Woman arrested for DWI and evading arrest after brief chase with deputies

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says 54-year-old Araceli Diaz is suspected of DWI and evading arrest when deputies attempted to pull her over.

Deputies responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver traveling westbound on Rojas Drive toward Joe Battle Boulevard Saturday night.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies located a vehicle matching the description and observed the driver commit multiple traffic violations.

Deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop; however, the driver, later identified as Diaz, did not stop and continued driving, officials say.

Diaz later came to a stop after taking deputies on a brief chase where the Sheriff's Office say Diaz was arrested.

Diaz was charged with Evading Arrest/ Detention with a Vehicle and Driving While Intoxicated and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility. Total bond was set at $12,500.

“Drinking and driving endangers not only the driver, but every family sharing the road. One decision can have life-altering consequences,” said Sheriff Oscar Ugarte. “We will continue to take swift action to remove impaired drivers from our streets and protect the safety of our community.”

The Sheriff's Office released the following edited video of the incident: