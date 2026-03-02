Zendaya, Tom Holland are married, stylist claims: Look back at their relationship timeline

By GMA Team

Zendaya and Tom Holland have tied the knot, according to stylist Law Roach.

The famed celebrity stylist behind many of Zendaya's looks opened up on the Actor Awards red carpet on Sunday when asked about the couple's seemingly impending marriage.

"The wedding has already happened. You missed it," said Roach speaking with Access Hollywood on the red carpet at the awards ceremony.

"Is that true?" asked the reporter, to which Roach responded, "It's very true."

ABC News has reached out to representatives for Zendaya and Holland.

The couple's engagement was confirmed by People last year after Zendaya was photographed wearing a large diamond ring at the 2025 Golden Globes.

Read on for the "Euphoria" and "Spider-Man" star's full relationship timeline.

Tom Holland and Zendaya are seen leaving the Corner Bar, Oct. 24, 2024 in New York.James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

2016: Zendaya and Holland meet while filming 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'

The celebrity couple met in 2016 while filming the 2017 hit film "Spider-Man: Homecoming," in which Holland starred as the world-famous superhero and Zendaya starred as "MJ," or Michelle Jones-Watson.

Although denying a romance at the time, Zendaya discussed her friendship with Holland in 2017 telling Variety, "He’s a great dude. He’s literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we’ve had to do press tours together. There’s very few people that will understand what that’s like at 20 years old."

Zendaya and Tom Holland pose at a photocall for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" at The Old Sessions House, Dec. 5, 2021, in London.Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

2021: Holland shares sweet photo on Instagram for Zendaya's birthday

Holland seemed to indicate a romance with Zendaya in 2021, wishing his "Spider-Man" co-star a happy birthday in a sweet post.

"My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx," wrote Holland in the post.

The photo showed Holland in full Spider-Man gear while Zendaya rested her chin on his shoulder and raised a camera to a mirror.

2022: Zendaya says Holland makes her 'the happiest'

In 2022, Zendaya returned the favor offering Holland a birthday wish on Instagram with a black and white photo of the couple embracing.

"Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3," wrote the Euphoria star.

2023: Holland describes want for privacy in relationship with Zendaya

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2023, Holland said he was "protective" of his relationship with Zendaya.

"Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible," he said. "We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."

Zendaya also talked about navigating her romance with Holland in an interview with Elle in August 2023 and said, "I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share."

2024: Zendaya opens up on working with Holland

In November of 2024, Zendaya shared her experience working with Holland saying to Vanity Fair, "I love working with him," she added. "He's so talented, and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he's absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal. That's how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read."

2025: Zendaya and Tom Holland become engaged

Zendaya attends the 2025 Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton, Jan. 5, 2025, in Beverly Hills, Calif.Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Tom Holland and Zendaya's engagement was confirmed by People in January of last year after Zendaya was photographed wearing a large diamond ring at the 2025 Golden Globes.