AEW Thunder Rosa visits El Pasoans Fighting Hunger

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- All Elite Wrestling star Thunder Rosa visited the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank to thank volunteers and also helped in the food distribution line.

Officials with El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank say Thunder Rosa greeted volunteers on site, took photos, and shared words of encouragement with those serving neighbors across the Borderland.

"We are so grateful for companies like AEW who come to our community willing to help and serve," said Chief Development Officer Candice MacBlain. "We rely on kind hearts to provide for our community. Every dollar becomes relief in a time of uncertainty. These lines are not made of strangers. They are our neighbors, our friends, and sometimes our own families. That is the hardest part about hunger. It is silent and can happen with just one unexpected life event."

Officials say that Thunder Rosa’s visit also highlighted the launch of the Hunger Warriors' monthly giving program, designed to provide consistent support during a time of funding uncertainty. Through monthly donations, Hunger Warriors help ensure neighbors have access to nutritious food week after week.