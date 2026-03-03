Skip to Content
News

Burlington Stores announce new location in East El Paso

KVIA, FILE
By
New
Published 11:22 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Burlington Stores, Inc. has announced a new location in El Paso, adding to the 147 locations already open in the state of Texas.

The new location will be located at Yarbrough Plaza, 10501 Gateway Blvd. West Bld 9 El Paso, TX 79925, where the fabric and craft store, Joann's was located before closing.

Officials with Burlington say the new location will feature Burlington’s reimagined store design, which feature a refreshed format, including wider, more organized aisles and bold signage for easier navigation to the latest must-have trends.

The company did not reveal an opening date but say that the new location will open Spring of this year.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Armando Ramirez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.