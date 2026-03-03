Burlington Stores announce new location in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Burlington Stores, Inc. has announced a new location in El Paso, adding to the 147 locations already open in the state of Texas.

The new location will be located at Yarbrough Plaza, 10501 Gateway Blvd. West Bld 9 El Paso, TX 79925, where the fabric and craft store, Joann's was located before closing.

Officials with Burlington say the new location will feature Burlington’s reimagined store design, which feature a refreshed format, including wider, more organized aisles and bold signage for easier navigation to the latest must-have trends.

The company did not reveal an opening date but say that the new location will open Spring of this year.