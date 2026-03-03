Cartel member arrested for warrants for five total homicides, aggravated kidnapping transferred to Juarez

JUAREZ, Mexico (KVIA)- The Chihuahua State Attorney General's Office, through the Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Strategic Operations, presented "Manuel G. M." before a judge for arrest warrants for five homicides, aggravated kidnapping.

The Attorney General of the State of Chihuahua says Manuel was arrested in Monterrey, Nuevo León due to intelligence from the several agencies including the Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Strategic Operations; the Arrest Warrant Unit of the State Investigation Agency in the Northern Zone; and the collaboration of the Nuevo León State Investigation Agency.

Officials say the aggravated kidnapping took place on September 24, 2017, at a residence located on Valle de Abdalagis Street, in the Parajes del Valle neighborhood. Manuel was also wanted for a homicide committed against three people on October 7, 2016, at the establishment known as “Tres Cantinas” and/or “Bar Tres Mentiras.” Aggravated homicide committed against two people, for events that occurred on June 18, 2020, in the parking lot of the "Smart" convenience store located at the intersection of Zaragoza Boulevard and Independencia Boulevard, in the Manuel Valdez neighborhood.

FGE CHIHUAHUA

Manuel was transferred to Juarez to brought before a judge.