El Paso City Council appoints new Chief Internal Auditor

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso City Council has announced that Adrian Serrano has been appointed as the City’s new Chief Internal Auditor following a national search to lead the City’s Internal Audit Department.

The Chief Internal Auditor reports functionally to the City Council through the Financial Oversight and Audit Committee and is responsible for planning and directing financial, operational, compliance, and performance audits of City programs and related agencies. The Council says the position oversees an approximately $1.1 million budget and a professional audit staff, ensuring adherence to generally accepted governmental auditing standards and strengthening internal controls across City operations.

Serrano currently serves as Vice President of Internal Controls at Affinius Capital LLC, where he oversees internal control frameworks and risk management functions.

According to the El Paso City Council, Serrano brings more than 13 years of internal audit experience in both the public and private sectors.

“Adrian Serrano brings a strong blend of public sector experience and private sector expertise in internal controls and risk management,” said Mayor Renard U. Johnson. “His background will help the City continue to advance transparency, accountability, and strong financial stewardship.”