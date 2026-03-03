Skip to Content
News

El Paso County Elections: Voters still being processed despite reported issues

El Paso polling location
KVIA
El Paso polling location
By
Updated
today at 9:15 AM
Published 8:59 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- ABC-7 viewers have reported issues at polling locations across El Paso.

A county election spokesperson told ABC-7 that the voting machines are operating correctly.

"Some locations are having issues with their poll pads. Voters are still able to be processed. They need to check in manually at these locations and that is taking extra time. We are working with our vendor to get all of the poll pads operational as soon as possible."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Armando Ramirez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.