El Paso County Elections: Voters still being processed despite reported issues

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- ABC-7 viewers have reported issues at polling locations across El Paso.

A county election spokesperson told ABC-7 that the voting machines are operating correctly.

"Some locations are having issues with their poll pads. Voters are still able to be processed. They need to check in manually at these locations and that is taking extra time. We are working with our vendor to get all of the poll pads operational as soon as possible."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.