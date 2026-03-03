Live Active El Paso brings back Hike-A-Thon

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Live Active El Paso announced on Tuesday that its Hike-A-Thon series is returning, running from March 7 through May 2 at trails and trailheads across the city.

Organizers say this event provides opportunities for people of all ages to get moving and improve overall wellness while offering breathtaking scenery.

“Our outdoor hike series shows how we can motivate our community to stay active while exploring the natural beauty of our local trails,” said Parks and Recreation Director Pablo Caballero. “It’s a great opportunity to get your steps in, enjoy the outdoors, connect with fellow residents, and make healthy living part of your routine.”

This year’s series includes five hikes. Participants who complete four hikes will receive a prize. With routes ranging from beginner-friendly to moderate difficulty, the schedule offers options for a variety of skill levels.

The Hike-A-Thon series begins at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Resler Canyon Loop.

Hiking Schedule (All Hikes begin at 7:30 a.m.):

March 7: Resler Canyon Loop, Cadiz St.

March 21: Goon’s Loop, Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

April 4: Lazy Cow Trailhead, Officer Andrew Barcena Dr.

April 18: Knapp Land Nature Preserve, Mountain View & Zircon Dr.

May 2: Coyote Ugly & Boulder Dash, Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Organizers say that participants are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes, dress for the weather, use sun protection, and bring plenty of water.

For more information about Live Active El Paso, including a list of free fitness classes and programs, visit www.LiveActiveEP.com