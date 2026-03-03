Official focus on fire weather preparedness at Earth, Wind and Fire Workshop

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — As strong winds and dry conditions return to the borderland, officials are turning their focus to the fire weather and prevention.

The 4th Annual Earth, Wind and Fire Integrated Warming Team Workshop was held at the Doña Ana County Government Center, bringing together the National Weather Service, emergency managers, school officials, and media partners to strengthen communication during high-impact weather events.

While wind and blowing dust were major topics, fire weather was also a key concerns.

Experts explained that critical fire conditions typically fire conditions typically develop when strong winds combine with low humidity and dry fuels on the ground — creating an environment where flames can spread rapidly.

During Red Flag conditions, even a small spark from welding, dragging chains, or outdoor burning can quickly turn into a fast-moving fire.

Officials emphasized the importance of coordination between agencies before conditions become dangerous. The workshop allows departments to review weather patterns, share emergency response strategies, and ensure warnings are communicated clearly to the public.

Meteorologist also discussed how spring storm patterns can increase wind speeds across southern New Mexico — adding another layer of risk during fire season.