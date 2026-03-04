18-year-old from El Paso arrested in Buffalo New York in connection to shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The U.S. Marshals – NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force has arrested Donovan Berry, 18, along with another individual, in connection of shooting at a security guard at a bar in El Paso.

The U.S. Marshals Service says that the shooting happened in December of 2025.

According to officials, in February, the U.S. Marshals Service – NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force received information from the U.S. Marshals Service - Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in El Paso that Berry had possibly fled to the Buffalo area.

The U.S. Marshals Service says that Berry was arrested without any issues at 7 a.m. Tuesday at a residence in Buffalo. He was transported to the Erie County Holding Center.