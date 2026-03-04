Crimes Against Person unit investigating aggravated assault in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso Police Department says the Crimes Against Person unit is investigating an aggravated assault in East El Paso.

According to the EPPD, officers responded to the 14300 block of Armando Silva for a report of a aggravated assault at 530 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Crimes Against Person was called in to help investigate the scene.

Once more information becomes available, we will update you on air and online.