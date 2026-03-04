Skip to Content
News

Crimes Against Person unit investigating aggravated assault in East El Paso

BREAKING NEWS
KVIA
BREAKING NEWS
By
New
Published 2:10 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso Police Department says the Crimes Against Person unit is investigating an aggravated assault in East El Paso.

According to the EPPD, officers responded to the 14300 block of Armando Silva for a report of a aggravated assault at 530 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Crimes Against Person was called in to help investigate the scene.

Once more information becomes available, we will update you on air and online.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Armando Ramirez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.