CRRUA announces temporary water shut off for some Sunland Park residents

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA)- According to CRRUA, water service will be temporarily shut off in the area of Aspen Drive and Birch Drive for a water line repair and nearby areas may also be impacted.

Officials say residents should expect low pressure to no pressure during this time.

CRRUA is advising that customers may notice discoloration due to naturally occurring minerals in the distribution system, once water has been restored.

There was no mention of what time water service will be turned off or restored by officials.

ABC-7 will provide updates online and on air, when more information becomes available.