Former Las Cruces childcare worker arrested and charged with 7 counts of Abuse of a Child

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)- The Las Cruces Police Department has arrested a 27-year-old Jennifer Hernandez, Las Cruces woman suspected of intentionally abusing a young boy who was in her care.

Police say that Hernandez was a Pre-K teacher at Discovery Development Center, located at 3300 Del Rey Blvd.

In late February 2026, the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation after parents of a child, who live outside of city limits, contacted DASO. DASO referred the investigation to Las Cruces police because the alleged abuse occurred within city limits.

Investigators saw several incidents of what is believed to be physical abuse to child who is under 10 years old, at the hands of Hernandez, in a video dated Dec. 9, 2025 obtained by LCPD. The abuse did not cause great bodily harm.

DACDC

According to court documents obtained by ABC-7, Hernandez is seen in the video using the metal leg of a chair to hit a child on the chest.

Court documents also state that Hernandez hits the same child with her open hand on the child's face and mouth. Hernandez is also seen using a stick like pointer to push the child on the face until the child falls to the floor.

Hernandez was arrested Wednesday, March 4, and charged with seven counts of intentional child abuse. All seven charges are third-degree felonies. Hernandez was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where she will initially be held without bond.