Iranian-American Entrepreneur Reflects on Growing Up Under Iran’s Regime

Iranians here in the U.S. have felt the impact of the war in Iran unfolding overseas.

We spoke with one philanthropist who was born in Iran and moved to the United States after her family was forced to leave due to religious and political persecution.

Despite everything that has unfolded, she remains hopeful and is sharing her message with those who have condemned the leader’s death in Iran.

ABC-7’s Marcel Clarke spoke with philanthropist and entrepreneur Mandana Bolourchi about what it was like growing up in Iran and how the regime impacted her and her family.