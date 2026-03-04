Skip to Content
Rep. Gonzales admits to affair with staffer who took her own life

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Rep. Tony Gonzales (R - Texas) admitted Wednesday that he had an affair with a staffer who later died after setting herself on fire.

In an interview with syndicated radio host Joe Pagliarulo on the Joe Pags Show, Rep. Gonzales said he had made a mistake and had a lapse in judgement in the affair with district director Regina Santos-Aviles.

This comes as the U.S. House of Representatives Ethics committee opened an investigation into his conduct today.

Gonzales represents parts of far east El Paso all the way to San Antonio. 

Just yesterday, the race for Texas Congressional District 23 resulted in a runoff between Gonzales and challenger Brandon Herrera

Under house rules, it's prohibited for lawmakers to be in a relationship with their staff.

Gonzales had previously denied the allegations.

