Sheriff’s Office arrest woman for DWI crash with child in car, court documents reveal woman admitted to drinking prior to crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso County Sherriff's Office says 36-year-old Jennifer Vivar was arrested after a DWI crash in East El Paso.

The Sheriff's Office say that deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash in the 13400 block of Cameldale Drive.

When deputies arrived they located a blue Jeep Wrangler that had collided with two parked vehicles.

EPCSO

Deputies found a 6-year-old child was found in the back seat of the vehicle and was not properly secured at the time of the crash. The child sustained minor injuries.

According to court documents, Vivar admitted to drinking four canned Michelob Ultras to deputies and was coming from a birthday party.

The Sheriff's Office says that deputies noted several signs of intoxication and performed sobriety tests on Vivar.

Court documents say the Blood Alcohol Content of Vivar was 0.161 after deputies performed a breathalyzer test.

A witness of the crash told deputies that she heard a loud noise, went outside and saw Vivar behind the wheel. Court documents also say that the witness found the child crying and his car seat was not properly secured.

Vivar was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Under 15 Years of Age and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $10,000 bond.