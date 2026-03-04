Skip to Content
Shooting along I-10 East near Van horn triggers multi-agency, prompts road closure

VAN HORN, Texas (KVIA)- The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and members of the Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting involving law enforcement officers near the Sierra Blanca Checkpoint.

Tx DPS confirms a driver fled from the border patrol checkpoint Wednesday morning and opened fire on officers.

A post by DPS states, "There is no longer a threat to the public". Drivers are advised to avoid the area as multiple agencies investigate.

