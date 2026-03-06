Supporters and opponents support GOP Rep. Gonzales ending reelection bid
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Rep. Tony Gonzales is ending his reelection bid after admitting to an affair with a former staffer who later died by suicide, but he says he will be finishing out his term.
ABC-7 spoke with the Chairman of the El Paso Republican Party, Mike Aboud. He said he supports the congressman, "I think that, he was having a lot of distractions, and he wasn't able to, do his job the way he would like or that the way that people would like. I wish him well."