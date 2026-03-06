Skip to Content
News

Supporters and opponents support GOP Rep. Gonzales ending reelection bid

U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, a Republican who represents Uvalde, has called for the resignation of Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw.
Kaylee Greenlee Beal for The Texas Tribune
U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, a Republican who represents Uvalde, has called for the resignation of Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw.
By
today at 2:33 PM
Published 11:53 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Rep. Tony Gonzales is ending his reelection bid after admitting to an affair with a former staffer who later died by suicide, but he says he will be finishing out his term.

ABC-7 spoke with the Chairman of the El Paso Republican Party, Mike Aboud. He said he supports the congressman, "I think that, he was having a lot of distractions, and he wasn't able to, do his job the way he would like or that the way that people would like. I wish him well."


Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Lauren Bly

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.