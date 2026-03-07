Skip to Content
News

El Paso Public Libraries celebrate mascot Lea’s birthday

City of El Paso
By
Published 6:33 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso Public Libraries hosted a birthday party for mascot Lea at the Clardy Fox Branch Library Saturday afternoon.

Families from across the borderland attended the celebration and even some other familiar mascots like PayDirt Pete, Clifford from PBS, Amigo Man wished Lea a happy birthday.

“Lea represents the heart of our library system: curiosity, learning, and community,” said Public Libraries Director Norma Martinez. “This celebration is a wonderful way to bring families together and create joyful memories at their neighborhood library.”

The event was free to the public and attendees were able to party games, win prizes, take photos with the mascots and more.

For more events hosted by the El Paso Public Libraries, click here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Armando Ramirez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.