El Paso Public Libraries celebrate mascot Lea’s birthday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso Public Libraries hosted a birthday party for mascot Lea at the Clardy Fox Branch Library Saturday afternoon.

Families from across the borderland attended the celebration and even some other familiar mascots like PayDirt Pete, Clifford from PBS, Amigo Man wished Lea a happy birthday.

“Lea represents the heart of our library system: curiosity, learning, and community,” said Public Libraries Director Norma Martinez. “This celebration is a wonderful way to bring families together and create joyful memories at their neighborhood library.”

The event was free to the public and attendees were able to party games, win prizes, take photos with the mascots and more.

For more events hosted by the El Paso Public Libraries, click here.