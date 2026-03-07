Former Las Cruces nurse faces charges after alleged intimate encounter with a juvenile patient

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)- Court documents obtained by ABC-7 reveal that 26 year old ,Kayla Salcido, had been arrested and charged after allegedly having intercourse with a patient at the Mesilla Valley Behavioral Hospital, where she was a nurse.

According to the court documents, officers with Las Cruces Police Department responded to Mesilla Valley Behavioral Hospital for a report of a sexual assault against a Juvenile patient.

Court documents reveal that Salcido and the victim met while the victim was a patient at the hospital and she allowed the victim to add her on social media.

Salcido allowed the victim to look at sexually explicit photos of herself and made out with the victim in areas of the hospital while being treated there, according to court documents.

On Dec 5th the victim was let out of the hospital where he would contact Salcido and say he was feeling depressed. Salcido agreed to pick him up and take him to her residence, where court documents say she gave him alcohol before the two engaged in sexual intercourse.

The victim asked Salcido to drop him off at the Mesilla Valley Hospital, he was dropped off a few blocks away by Salcido. Court documents say the victim was readmitted into the hospital where he learned that Salcido has resigned from her job at the hospital the day following him being readmitted.

Salcido was arrested and charged with 3 counts of Criminal Sexual Penetration in the Second Degree (Child 13-18), 1 count of Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor in the Second Degree (Child 13-18) (Person in Position of Authority), 3 counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.