ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm Sunday ahead before rain chances return Monday night

It’s another warm and breezy Sunday across the Borderland, with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s for many lowland areas.

The National Weather Service says a brief warming trend continues today and into Monday, but changes arrive early this week as an upper-level system moves in from Baja California.

Rain chances return Monday night and continue into Tuesday, with light and scattered showers possible across El Paso and Las Cruces. Tuesday looks to be the coolest day of the week, with highs dropping back to a few degrees below normal.

Breezy west to southwest winds are also expected to develop Tuesday afternoon into the evening, with gusts between 20 and 35 mph possible. While some blowing dust cannot be ruled out, current impacts appear low.

In the mountains, snow levels remain high through Tuesday before dropping to around 8,500 feet. Light slushy accumulations may be possible in the highest elevations of the Sacramento Mountains.

After the system moves out, dry and warmer weather returns later in the week, with highs back into the mid-80s by Friday.