Arizona woman dead, two teenagers airlifted to UMC El Paso after crash in New Mexico

Catron County Sheriff's Office
Published 6:17 PM

RESERVE, New Mexico (KVIA)- Sheriff Keith Hughes for Catron County has confirmed that 60-year-old, Sandra Dixon from Arizona, is dead and two teenagers were airlifted to UMC EL PASO Sunday following a crash on S Highway 180 near Reserve, New Mexico.

Officials say that the call came in around 9:45 a.m. and happened between Reserve and Glenwood, New Mexico.

The vehicle is said to have veered off Highway 180 and down an embankment into a canyon, according to the Catron County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say Dixon was pronounced dead at the scene and the conditions of the 15-year-old and the 16-year-old are unknown at this time.

According to officials, speed is believed to have been a contributing factor to the crash.

Armando Ramirez

