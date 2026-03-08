CENTCOM confirms 7th service member has died after Iranian attack

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- According to the U.S. Central Command, a U.S. service member has died from injuries received during the Iranian regime’s initial attacks across the Middle East.

Officials say the service member was seriously wounded at the scene of an attack on U.S. troops in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on March 1.

This brings the total number to seven service members killed in action during Operation Epic Fury.

Due to protocol, officials say the identity of the fallen warrior will be withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification.