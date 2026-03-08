Skip to Content
CENTCOM confirms 7th service member has died after Iranian attack

A U.S. Navy Sailor prepares to launch in an F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron 31, on the flight deck of the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), while supporting Operation Epic Fury, Feb. 28, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo)
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- According to the U.S. Central Command, a U.S. service member has died from injuries received during the Iranian regime’s initial attacks across the Middle East.

Officials say the service member was seriously wounded at the scene of an attack on U.S. troops in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on March 1.

This brings the total number to seven service members killed in action during Operation Epic Fury.

Due to protocol, officials say the identity of the fallen warrior will be withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification.

