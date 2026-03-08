Hundreds march to former Epstein property, Zorro Ranch, on International Women’s Day

SANTE FE COUNTY, New Mexico-- Hundreds of people marched to the gates of Zorro Ranch on Saturday in northern New Mexico to show support for survivors of Jeffrey Epstein.

The ranch was owned by Epstein from the late 1990s until his death in 2019.

Organizers held the march in honor of International Women’s Day, saying it was important to stand with the victims of Epstein’s sex trafficking operation and continue pushing for accountability.

Among those attending was Sky Roberts, the brother of the late Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most prominent accusers. Roberts attended the rally with his wife, Amanda.

Giuffre publicly accused Epstein and his associates of trafficking and sexually abusing her when she was a teenager. She died in 2024.

Advocates at the rally also highlighted Virginia’s Law, legislation proposed in February that would eliminate certain statutes of limitations for adult survivors of sexual abuse and trafficking seeking to file civil lawsuits.

Roberts and his wife said the proposal is needed to bring more awareness to the crimes they say occurred at Zorro Ranch.

“I just hope that when all is said and done, that I made a small dent in this big world,” Roberts said. “It means the world to us to come out and see everybody here and to see the support that she had. Her survivor sisters have so bravely stepped up and fought on her behalf. She was trailblazing she paved the way.”

Participants at the rally also called for the release of all files related to Epstein and demanded accountability for anyone they say may have been involved in his crimes.