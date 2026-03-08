Hundreds run in honor of fallen deputy Peter J. Herrera at memorial 5K

EL PASO TX (KVIA)– Hundreds of runners, families, and law enforcement officers gathered at Ascarate Park Saturday morning to honor the life and sacrifice of fallen El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Peter J. Herrera.

The annual Deputy Peter J. Herrera Memorial 5K brings the community together to remember the deputy who was shot during a traffic stop in San Elizario and later died from his injuries.

Participants crossed the finish line waving flags and cheering alongside fellow runners, officers, and family members. Many attendees brought their families — and even their dogs — to take part in the event.

Sunland Park Police Officer Jesus Vazquez finished first in the law enforcement category. He says being part of the event means much more than simply winning a race.

“It’s a great honor. Honestly we’re all brothers and sisters. At the end of the day I’m here representing New Mexico State Police… and I do remember him and when it happened,” Vazquez said.

Vazquez says events like this highlight the strong relationship between law enforcement and the community.

“Events like this… it goes a long way. Honestly we’re here because of the public. So they’re the ones that keep us going. Without them we’re not.”

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Oscar Urdanete says the memorial run also reminds people of the sacrifices officers make while serving their communities.

“This serves to remind the community of the sacrifices that law enforcement does… unfortunately Peter lost his life.”

Runner Joaquin Melendez says the event shows how much support law enforcement has across the Borderland.

“It’s cool to see how much the community supports law enforcement.”

For Vazquez, the run is about making sure Deputy Herrera’s legacy continues.

“I think it’s very important because you’re leaving a legacy… so as long as we’re in someone’s memory, we’re going to be living.”

Organizers say the memorial run is not only about remembering Deputy Herrera but also about supporting his family and ensuring his legacy lives on in the community.