Alexander brothers found guilty on all counts in sex trafficking trial

Alon, Oren and Tal Alexander have been on trial in New York City.

A jury has found the Alexander brothers guilty on all counts in their federal sex trafficking trial in New York City.

Jury deliberations began Thursday for the former real estate titans, Oren and Alon Alexander, 38-year-old twins, along with their brother, Tal Alexander, 39, who have denied sexually assaulting anyone or running a sex trafficking conspiracy, as prosecutors have charged. They pleaded not guilty.

Throughout the five-week trial, 11 women testified that they were sexually assaulted by one or more of the brothers.

Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo makes arguments on how Judge Valerie E. Caproni will answer two questions from the jury during the federal sex-trafficking trial of high-profile real estate agent brothers Alon Alexander, Oren Alexander and Tal Alexander, in New York, March 9, 2026 in a courtroom sketch.Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

