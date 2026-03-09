Skip to Content
News

Anthropic sues Trump administration after clash over AI use

KVIA
By
Published 10:53 AM

Anthropic seeks to block White House designation of firm as supply-chain risk.

By Max Zahn

March 9, 2026, 10:33 AM

Artificial-intelligence firm Anthropic sued the Trump administration on Monday over the Pentagon's choice to designate it a "supply-chain risk," legal filings show.

A spokesperson for Anthropic said the legal action "does not change our longstanding commitment to harnessing AI to protect our national security, but this is a necessary step to protect our business, our customers, and our partners."

A Department of Defense spokesperson told ABC News: "As a matter of Department of War policy, we do not comment on litigation."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

ABC News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.