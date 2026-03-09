Skip to Content
News

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar announces Class of 2030 U.S. Service Academy nominees

Office of Congresswoman Veronica Escobar
By
Published 11:36 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (TX-16) held a ceremony Saturday where she announced her nominees to four of the five United States Service Academies.

The four academies include the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point.

Office of Congresswoman Veronica Escobar

Applicants must be nominated by an authorized nominating source to be considered for an appointment to a service academy, which includes Members of Congress. Admission to the United States Coast Guard Academy, also a federal service academy, does not require a congressional nomination.

“El Paso is home to some of the most talented and service-driven young leaders in the country, and I am incredibly proud to nominate this outstanding group of El Pasoans to our nation’s service academies,” said Congresswoman Escobar. “These students have demonstrated exceptional dedication to their communities, their studies, and their country. I know they will carry with them the spirit of El Paso as they pursue this extraordinary opportunity to serve our nation.”

Office of Congresswoman Veronica Escobar

Nominees were evaluated by a panel based on their academic record, test scores, leadership ability, extracurricular activities, and desire to serve their country. 

The full list of 21 nominees is below:

United States Military Academy – West Point

Marco A. Hernandez

Faith E. Jeon*

Aaron I. Terrazas

United States Naval Academy – Annapolis

Elijah R. Anzures

Diego I. Hernandez

Maximilian L. Hernandez*

Jacob Z. McLure*

Hudson R. Merritt*

Evan Minjarez

Alvaro A. Rodriguez*

United States Air Force Academy – Colorado Springs

Hazel Acosta

Clayton M. Barde*

Jonah J. Garcia

Mia K. James

Isabelle V. Leon

Jessica A. Melendez*

Jonathan M. Moreno

Melinda Nunez

Jesus Solis

United States Merchant Marine Academy – Kings Point

Lucas G. Brandon

Savannah M. Smith*

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Armando Ramirez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.