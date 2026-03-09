Skip to Content
El Paso Singer Julian Kalel Advances to Top 20 on American Idol

today at 10:41 PM
Published 9:36 PM

El Paso singer-songwriter Julian Kalel is continuing his run on American Idol after advancing into the Top 20 contestants on the hit ABC singing competition.

Kalel, a native of El Paso, has been gaining national attention during his time on the show. His journey on American Idol recently included a standout performance of “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” originally performed by Bonnie Raitt. The emotional cover helped earn him a place in the Top 30 ahead of Monday night’s episode.

Last week, ABC-7’s Marcel Clarke spoke with Kalel about what it was like performing the iconic song and the moment he learned he would be moving forward in the competition.

Kalel says representing El Paso on a national stage has been an incredible experience and he’s grateful for the support he’s received from viewers and fans back home.

Now in the Top 20, Kalel continues competing for the American Idol title as the competition moves into its next round.

