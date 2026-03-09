Skip to Content
Man arrested in connection to a 19-year-old found dead in a canal in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The Crimes Against Persons unit arrested and charged 32-year-old Benjamin Jacob Perez with murder after 19-year-old Rogelio Guillermo Suarez was found dead in a canal in Lower Valley.

Officials says that on March 3, 2026, at around 7:54 a.m., officers with the El Paso Police Department responded to an unknown problem call at the 7500 block of Green Valley, near the canal area.

When officers arrived, officials say that officers located 19-year-old Rogelio Guillermo Suarez, who was dead at the scene.

EPPD says that detectives with the El Paso Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit responded and deemed the death suspicious in nature.

Perez was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility and according to court documents, his bond has been set at $300,000.

EPPD says anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the El Paso Police Department at 915-832-4400, Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 or online at cselpaso.org, to remain anonymous.  

The investigation is ongoing.

