Media overload & your mental health

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As the war in Iran dominates the headlines, many Americans report a familiar pattern of compulsive news monitoring and emotional shutdown. This cycle is more than a hunger for information. Prolonged exposure to geopolitical instability can bring deep psychological responses. If you're having trouble putting down the remote, you're not alone.

Renowned psychoanalyst and meditation teacher Dr. Jeffrey Rubin says when fear is not metabolized, it can turn into panic,k anger or numbing, which could affect your well-being.

"You're not crazy," Dr. Rubin says. "Difficult things are going on. It seems like every hour that you check the news there's some new indignity, some new thing that's deeply troubling, and we have to make that not the totality of our daily lives," Rubin adds.

Rubin says these feelings can lead to fear, demoralization, substance abuse, self doubt, and can even revive past traumas.

"When you notice you're foggy headed...when you notice you're emotionally overwhelmed or checking out, it's a sign too much is going on, too flooded or disturbed," he says.

Rubin suggests taking a break, connecting with a relative or supportive friends, and simplifying life. He says to practice deep breathing, meditate, or try a sport.

Jeffrey Rubin is passionate about helping people and has written several books for the general public and professionals alike.

