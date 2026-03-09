Skip to Content
News

New Mexico Department of Justice releases statement on search former ‘Zorro Ranch’

KOAT
By
New
Published 4:30 PM

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA)- According to the New Mexico Department of Justice, the New Mexico State Police and Sandoval County Sheriff's Office providing assistance conducted a search Monday of the Zorro Ranch property previously owned by Jeffrey Epstein.

The department says this search of the property was conducted under the direction of Attorney General Torrez.

"This search is part of the criminal investigation announced by the New Mexico Department of Justice on February 19th into allegations of illegal activity at Epstein's ranch prior to Epstein’s 2019 death," a spokesperson with New Mexico Department of Justice said. "The New Mexico Department of Justice appreciates the cooperation of the current property owners in granting access for the search and extends its thanks to the ranch staff for their professionalism. We urge the public to please stay away from the area and ground any drone activity nearby to avoid interfering with the ongoing law enforcement operation. The New Mexico Department of Justice will continue to keep the public appropriately informed, support the survivors, and follow the facts wherever they lead.”

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Armando Ramirez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.