Suspects in NYC mayor’s home IED attack wanted it ‘even bigger’ than Boston Marathon bombing, officials say

Two men face five federal counts each, including alleged support of ISIS.

By Aaron Katersky, Mark Crudele, and Bill Hutchinson

March 9, 2026, 12:47 PM

Two improvised explosive devices brought to a counterprotest outside Gracie Mansion in New York City Saturday are being investigated as "an act of ISIS-inspired terrorism," and the two suspects arrested in connection with the incident are facing federal terrorism charges, New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Monday.

According to a federal criminal complaint released Monday, both suspects openly pledged allegiance to ISIS while in the presence of police, and one suspect allegedly told officers they "wanted to carry out an attack bigger than the Boston Marathon bombing," which the suspect noted "caused only 'three deaths.'”

A federal criminal complaint includes photos of suspect Emir Balat allegedly throwing an improvised explosive device during a demonstration, March 7, 2026, outside Gracie Mansion, the residence of New York City Mayor Zorhan Mandami.Department of Justice

The explosive devices contained the volatile substance triacetone triperoxide, known as TATP, and were made to "injure, maim or worse," Tisch said of Saturday's incident.

"These were not hoax devices or smoke bombs. They were improvised explosive devices,” Tisch said during a news conference outside the Gracie Mansion mayor's residence with New York City Mayor Zohran Mandami, the city's first Muslim mayor.

View of one of an unexploded homemade explosive device police alleged was thrown in an ISIS-inspired attack, March 7, 2026, during an anti-Muslim counterprotest outside Gracie Mansion, the residence of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

One of the devices was ignited and deployed at protesters in a crosswalk on East End Avenue and East 87th Street, and the other device was detonated close by, Tisch said.

Tisch said a third suspected IED was found in the car of the two suspects, a black 2010 Honda with New Jersey license plates, parked on the Upper East Side of Manhattan near Gracie Mansion, prompting an immediate evacuation of homes in the area. She said the device did not test positive for explosives.

A federal criminal complaint includes photos of suspects Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi allegedly preparing improvised explosive devices during a demonstration, March 7, 2026, outside Gracie Mansion, the residence of New York City Mayor Zorhan Mandami.Department of Justice

All of the devices are being sent to the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia, for additional testing, Tisch said.

Two Pennsylvania men who are in custody are charged in a five-count federal complaint with attempting to provide material support and resources to ISIS, use of a weapon of mass destruction, transportation of explosive materials, interstate transportation and receipt of explosives, and unlawful possession of destructive devices.

A man is arrested after throwing a hand-made smoke grenade at a protest near Gracie Mansion, on March 7, 2026, in New York.Ryan Murphy/Getty Images

The suspects were identified as Emir Balat of Langhorne, Pennsylvania, and Ibrahim Kayumi of Newton, Pennsylvania, according to Tisch and the federal complaint.

The suspects were ordered to be held without bail after they made their initial appearances, both in shackles, in Manhattan federal court on Monday afternoon. They did not enter a plea to the charges.

Kayumi is 19 and Balat, according to his attorney, is believed to be 18 and a high school senior.

"They’re suspected of coming here to commit an act of terrorism,” Mamdani said Monday. “Let me say this plainly: Anyone who comes to New York City to bring violence to our streets will be held accountable in accordance with the law.”

The explosives were deployed at an anti-Muslim protest outside Gracie Mansion that was organized by far-right, anti-immigrant provocateur Jack Lang, officials said. The event was called "Stop the Islamic Takeover of New York City."

A federal criminal complaint includes photos of suspect Emir Balat allegedly throwing an improvised explosive device during a demonstration, March 7, 2026, outside Gracie Mansion, the residence of New York City Mayor Zorhan Mandami.Department of Justice

The anti-Muslim protest drew counterprotesters who called their response "Run Nazis Out of New York City," according to the criminal complaint.

"FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating the matter with our partners at NYPD as well as the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York," the FBI said in a statement Sunday.

Balat and Kayumi are suspected of attending the event as part of the counterprotest to the anti-Muslim demonstration, authorities said Monday.

An activist holds a homemade explosive device before throwing it towards police during a protest organized by far-right influencer Jake Lang against alleged "Islamification," in front of Gracie Mansion, on March 7, 2026, in New York.Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

Neither Mamdani nor his wife, Rama Duwaji, were in Gracie Mansion when the incident occurred, the mayor said Monday.

Immediately following his arrest, Kayumi was asked by someone in the surrounding crowd why he allegedly attempted to bomb the protest, according to the complaint.

"Kayumi responded in part and as captured on NYPD body-worn camera footage, 'ISIS,'" the complaint states.

Balat waived his Miranda rights to remain silent following his arrest, according to the complaint, and allegedly provided a written statement in which he “pledge[d] [] allegience [sic] to the Islamic State,” the complaint states.

A federal criminal complaint includes photos of suspects Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi allegedly preparing improvised explosive devices during a demonstration, March 8, 2026, outside Gracie Mansion, the residence of New York City Mayor Zorhan Mandami. (Department of Justice

Balat also allegedly told police that "they wanted to carry out an attack bigger than the Boston Marathon bombing, which Balat noted caused only 'three deaths,'" according to the complaint.

The April 15, 2013, Boston Marathon bombing also left more than 500 people injured.

Kayumi, whom the complaint said also waived his Miranda rights, allegedly "stated, in substance and in part, that he was affiliated with ISIS; watched ISIS propaganda on his phone; and was partly inspired to carry out his actions that day by ISIS," according to the complaint.

“Anti-Muslim bigotry is nothing new to me, nor is it anything new for the one million or so Muslim New Yorkers who know this city as our home,” Mamdani said at Monday’s news conference.

An activist flees after throwing a homemade explosive device towards police during a protest organized by far-right influencer Jake Lang against alleged "Islamification," in front of Gracie Mansion, on March 7, 2026, in New York.Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

“While I found this protest appalling. I will not waver in my belief that it should be allowed to happen. Ours is a free society, where the right to peaceful protest is sacred. It does not only belong to those we agree with. It belongs to everyone,” Mandani added.

Many of the counterprotesters on Saturday confronted the “display of bigotry" without resorting to violence, the mayor said. He also praised NYPD officers who swiftly responded to the incident and arrested the suspects, saying they were "faced with a chaotic situation that quickly could have become far more dangerous."

The mayor specifically cited the "courageous and selfless" acts of two NYPD officers, Assistant Chief Aaron Edwards and Sgt. Luis Navarro, who attended Monday's news conference. Mamdani said the officers "ran towards the danger so that others could run safely."

Tisch said the last incident in New York City in which an IED was deployed occurred in December 2017, when Akayed Ullah detonated a homemade bomb he had strapped to his torso in a pedestrian underpass connecting the Port Authority Bus Terminal to the Times Square subway station.

Ullah, a permanent resident of Bangladesh who was living in Brooklyn at the time, was the only person injured in the act, which federal prosecutors said was committed on behalf of ISIS of Iraq. Ullah was convicted in April 2021 by a federal jury on all six counts of the indictment and was sentenced to life in prison.