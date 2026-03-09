Skip to Content
Two men arrested and charged for Burglary of a Vehicle in East El Paso

EPPD
By
Published 5:35 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) has arrested and charged 37-year-old Randy Dronne Gray and Lamario Treveonne Gray for Burglary of Vehicle in East El Paso.

According to EPPD, officers responded to the 9800 block of Gateway West in reference to a burglary of a vehicle around 5:35 pm on March 6th.

The 51-year-old victim told officers that he went to the bank to withdraw cash and placed the money in his vehicle. According to police, the victim then went inside a store and later returned to find his car was burglarized.

EPPD says officers later located the suspects with the assistance of The Texas Department of Public Safety resulting in the two arrests.

Randy and Lamario Gray were charged with Burglary of Vehicle (Jugging) and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.

